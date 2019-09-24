Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed By $2.52 Million Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position; UPONOR OYJ ORDINARY SHARES (UPNRF) Sellers Increased By 47.18% Their Shorts

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 19.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 21,932 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 91,060 shares with $10.49 million value, down from 112,992 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $107.02. About 9,820 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM); 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/04/2018 – Packaged Facts: J.M. Smucker’s Acquisition of Nutrish Points to Larger Industry-Wide Shift to Premium Pet Products

UPONOR OYJ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) had an increase of 47.18% in short interest. UPNRF’s SI was 86,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.18% from 58,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 861 days are for UPONOR OYJ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)’s short sellers to cover UPNRF’s short positions. It closed at $10.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. JM Smucker has $13200 highest and $9300 lowest target. $114.83’s average target is 7.30% above currents $107.02 stock price. JM Smucker had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Sell” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Friday, June 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 29.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 43,992 shares to 127,217 valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 26,227 shares and now owns 129,602 shares. Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was raised too.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.62M for 12.27 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 236,925 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Fdx Advsrs has 9,925 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.2% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 2,000 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 17,864 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 24,665 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability holds 6,549 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 21,985 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 201,217 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% or 2,623 shares in its portfolio. Invest House has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing and indoor climate solutions for the building and utility sectors in Europe and North America. The company has market cap of $766.28 million. It operates in three divisions: Building Solutions Â– Europe, Building Solutions Â– North America, and Uponor Infra. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers drinking water delivery systems, such as hygienic control, multilayer pipe, and flexible pipe systems; radiant heating and cooling systems, such as underfloor heating, wall heating, ceiling heating, and cooling systems, as well as distribution units, supply water temperature controls, and room temperature controls; ventilation and the pre-insulated systems; and pre-insulated pipes for heat distribution and cooling distribution networks, warm tap water transportation, and cold water supply, as well as radiator connection components.

Another recent and important Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Uponor OyjA 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018.