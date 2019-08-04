Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $1.44 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Morgan Stanley Lowered Tower Intl (TOWR) Position by $574,119 as Stock Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 74,265 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 54,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.56M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Tower Intl Inc (TOWR) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 27,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 6,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142,000, down from 34,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Tower Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.27 million market cap company. It closed at $30.8 lastly. It is up 2.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 113,708 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $289.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 158,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,087 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Smith Graham & Invest Advsrs Lp invested 0.73% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). State Street reported 437,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated reported 7,123 shares stake. Amer Group Inc holds 12,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 6,733 shares. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) or 8,480 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,577 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 202,745 shares stake. Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,406 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,334 are owned by Sei Invests Communication. Strs Ohio holds 10,861 shares. Principal Fin Group reported 278,891 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 111 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs Inc holds 14,105 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 33,307 shares. Roberts Glore And Comm Inc Il accumulated 11,949 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Atlanta Management L L C invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Invesco Ltd accumulated 910,364 shares. Stone Run Ltd Co owns 1.76% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 48,583 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 12,437 shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,671 shares. Aristotle Boston Llc holds 211,332 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 11,520 shares to 79,196 shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,792 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).