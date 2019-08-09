Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised By $1.44 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake; Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Covered By 0 Bulls

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 36.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 19,728 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 74,265 shares with $5.48M value, up from 54,537 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.70B valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 16.91 million shares traded or 759.36% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Among 4 analysts covering Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re Group had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 13. See Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) latest ratings:

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. 1,020 shares were bought by GRAF JOHN A, worth $249,234. HARTZBAND MERYL D bought $121,155 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Everest Re Group, Ltd. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock increased 1.37% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $251.6. About 256,872 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $10.64 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 19.79 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “High-speed traders are angry over planned NYSE antennas designed to shave milliseconds off trades – Business Insider” published on August 08, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Investors Need to Be Patient, Says NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) stake by 36,874 shares to 253,354 valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 28,619 shares and now owns 57,461 shares. Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 18.89% above currents $71.83 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Stephens maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.