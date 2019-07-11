Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered Its Position in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $5.01 Million as Market Value Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Cut Its Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 39,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,951 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 103,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 266,946 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 34,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,807 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 256,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 35.76M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,753 shares to 29,933 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 18,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust reported 3,897 shares stake. 26,964 are held by Ipg Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Camarda Finance Limited Liability Company has 1,090 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 141,200 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or accumulated 54,296 shares. Kings Point invested in 1,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 5,105 shares. West Family Investments holds 279,952 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp has 13.76M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Argyle Management reported 97,412 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares to 151,628 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 18,325 shares. 200 are owned by Duncker Streett And. Synovus Fin owns 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 54 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,723 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 197 shares. 34,424 were reported by Fin Counselors. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability holds 59,515 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 5,613 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Franklin Res holds 9,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 443 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 595 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 9,415 shares. Natixis has 7,483 shares.