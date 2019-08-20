Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lifted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shorts Decreased By 0.97%

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 119.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 38,870 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 71,329 shares with $7.53M value, up from 32,459 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $9.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 2.10 million shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. AZN’s SI was 11.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 11.97M shares previously. With 3.68 million avg volume, 3 days are for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)’s short sellers to cover AZN’s short positions. The SI to Astrazeneca Plc’s float is 0.47%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 1.51 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS AZ HAS GLOBAL SCALE, FOCUSED ON NEW DRUG LAUNCHES; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS STILL DON’T KNOW WHETHER WILL BE MUTUAL RECOGNITION FOR DRUG REGULATION AFTER BREXIT AND INDUSTRY NEEDS CLARITY; 18/05/2018 – Astra Heart Drug’s Slide Pulls Spotlight Away From New Products; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP | olaparib | N/A | 05/15/2018 | Treatment of Fallopian Tube Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.30 billion. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 51.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AstraZeneca Success On Prostate Cancer Drug Lowers Enthusiasm For Clovis – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “European shares gain for third straight session, AstraZeneca boosts – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) announce Lynparza Phase III PAOLA-1 trial met primary endpoint as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for advanced ovarian cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca up 5% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 2,494 shares to 98,998 valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 40,731 shares and now owns 279,386 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.