Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lifted By $1.85 Million Its Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Holding; CANNVAS MEDTECH COMMON SHARES CANAD (CANVF) SI Increased By 69.23%

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) stake by 13.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 34,203 shares as Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA)’s stock rose 7.64%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 290,861 shares with $15.79 million value, up from 256,658 last quarter. Davita Healthcare Partners now has $8.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.59 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research

CANNVAS MEDTECH INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:CANVF) had an increase of 69.23% in short interest. CANVF’s SI was 4,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 69.23% from 2,600 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 2 days are for CANNVAS MEDTECH INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:CANVF)’s short sellers to cover CANVF’s short positions. The stock increased 16.67% or $0.014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.098. About 26,000 shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Eurolife Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANVF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering DaVita (NYSE:DVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DaVita has $6600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64’s average target is 17.00% above currents $54.7 stock price. DaVita had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) stake by 61,730 shares to 207,261 valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 10,634 shares and now owns 112,596 shares. Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,700 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Parkside Bancorporation Tru owns 167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 0.45% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 13,959 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 851,230 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.31% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Andra Ap reported 116,100 shares stake. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 7,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Pension Service owns 5,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cannvas MedTech Inc. operates as a business technology firm within the health sciences sector in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.03 million. It operates Cannvas.Me, a platform that provides accessible and evidence education related to cannabis; and Cannvas Data platform that delivers deeper insights into industry trends, consumer behavior, and pre-purchasing patterns of cannabis consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Weed Points Loyalty Inc. and changed its name to Cannvas MedTech Inc. in January 2018.