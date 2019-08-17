Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Increased Stake in Wabtec (WAB) as Stock Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Veritable LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 11,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 392,762 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.74 million, up from 381,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 74,265 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 54,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 4.00M shares traded or 88.54% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,262 shares to 21,935 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,872 shares to 35,076 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.