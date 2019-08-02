Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Increased Stake in Northern Trust (NTRS); Bt Group Plc (BT) Stock Price Declined While Bonness Enterprises Has Boosted Stake by $620,200

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 770,833 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 05/04/2018 – BT SECURES 40MHZ OF 3.4GHZ SPECTRUM; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 16/05/2018 – BT Offers Bundles as Patterson Seeks Rebound From Outlook Flop; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PAYMENTS BY BT WITHIN 3 YEARS TO 31 MARCH 2020 TOTALLING £2.1BN; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Job Cuts Plans Expected to Reduce Costs by GBP1.5 Bln; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – £850M OF THIS WAS PAID IN MARCH 2018 AND REMAINING £1,250M IS TO BE PAID BY 30 JUNE 2019; 25/05/2018 – BT Receives Openreach Investment Proposals -Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREES W/ COMMUNICATION WORKERS UNION FOR HYBRID SCHEME

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 287,567 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 744 shares to 13,709 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,341 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 31,159 shares. Goelzer Inv Inc owns 2,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 0.01% or 44,375 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). First Merchants invested in 0.65% or 44,846 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.02% or 17,243 shares. 235,660 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com. Ing Groep Nv holds 32,530 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Company invested in 0.09% or 288,100 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 149,453 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 0.19% or 36,404 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 13,681 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.02% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 16,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

