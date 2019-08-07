Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Increased Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding; Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Has 0.76 Sentiment

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 3,677 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 112,992 shares with $13.16 million value, up from 109,315 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 850,573 shares traded or 1.46% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 93 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 122 trimmed and sold equity positions in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 47.58 million shares, down from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Genesee & Wyoming Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 96 Increased: 53 New Position: 40.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 100,000 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 560 shares. Private Ocean stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Argi Ltd has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cambridge Invest Inc invested in 0.02% or 13,521 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 5,711 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 25,906 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.71% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 24,207 shares. Hemenway Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,013 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 13,000 shares. House Llc holds 2,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SJM in report on Monday, February 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 7 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) stake by 2,647 shares to 17,444 valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 27,525 shares and now owns 69,001 shares. Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 31.15 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.