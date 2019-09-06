Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake By $2.57 Million; Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 16,906 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 83,881 shares with $12.83M value, up from 66,975 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $16.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $170.49. About 634,150 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) stake by 106.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 871,952 shares as Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $13.58 million value, up from 821,149 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corporation now has $438.34 million valuation. The stock increased 6.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 5.28 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 150,717 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 0.14% or 3,758 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hilltop Holdings Incorporated reported 2,304 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 25,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,419 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,661 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 97,716 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei has 88,545 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Com Ca has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Howe & Rusling Inc owns 1,546 shares. First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 494,978 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 39,117 shares to 63,951 valued at $8.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 40,731 shares and now owns 279,386 shares. Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $188.86’s average target is 10.77% above currents $170.49 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $172 target. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. The insider Wood David M. bought 40,000 shares worth $97,600. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $36,300 was bought by Craine Patrick K.. HICKS QUENTIN R bought $35,700 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Commerce has 40,955 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 20,892 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 143,603 shares stake. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 863,137 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Cwm Lc accumulated 290 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 15,134 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 267,525 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Advisors Ltd holds 53 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 219,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 32,291 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX) stake by 328,141 shares to 483,947 valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 135,976 shares and now owns 186,957 shares. Qurate Retail Inc. was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $8 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 84.73% above currents $2.75 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”.