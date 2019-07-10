Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Its Idex (IEX) Stake by $692,486; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Market Valuation Declined, Farallon Capital Management Has Increased Position by $12.65 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 384,980 shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 4,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,955 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 32,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $169.98. About 248,628 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.81M for 28.52 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

