Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Its Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Position; Astronics Has 1.53 Sentiment

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) stake by 18.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 42,630 shares as Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 186,065 shares with $14.99 million value, down from 228,695 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc Shs now has $34.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 1.04M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Astronics Corp (ATRO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 61 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 40 cut down and sold their positions in Astronics Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 20.63 million shares, down from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Astronics Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 37 New Position: 24.

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $12.83M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 2% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation for 1.60 million shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc owns 64,854 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.64% invested in the company for 34,647 shares. The California-based Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 21,875 shares.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astronics Corporation (ATRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Astronics To Buy Freedom Communication Technologies For $22M – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astronics Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell its Airfield Lighting Product Line – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add L3 Technologies (LLL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 196,797 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates and makes products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Test Systems. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 4.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $644.00M for 13.39 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.