Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Boosted Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding; Oppenheimer & Company Raised Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Position By $323,420

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) stake by 14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc acquired 16,171 shares as Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)’s stock rose 9.16%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 131,693 shares with $2.76M value, up from 115,522 last quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Corp now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 1.37M shares traded or 15.40% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 11.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 36,782 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 370,845 shares with $14.23 million value, up from 334,063 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $5.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 605,165 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 18,285 shares to 50,716 valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 21,932 shares and now owns 91,060 shares. Steris Plc Shs Usd was reduced too.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Drugstore Stock Set for Another Leg Lower – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt Inc.: Could This Be An All-In-One Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 105,051 were reported by Bb&T Ltd. Coastline holds 0.04% or 7,125 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa reported 1.47 million shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Peoples Services holds 139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bankshares & Tru has invested 0.09% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,651 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Fil Limited accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 203,251 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 22,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 103,337 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is -6.94% below currents $26.22 stock price. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of TMHC in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $2400 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of TMHC in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on Monday, May 13 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Taylor Morrison Home Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TMHC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Homebuilder Expands with One-Stop Insurance Services – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “National homebuilder bringing 39 upscale homes to this Charlotte-area community – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Homebuilders Draw Interest From Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold TMHC shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 100 shares. Greenhaven Associate invested 1% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 16,352 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 22,061 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt holds 0.28% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 132,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 200 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Echo Street Cap holds 1.02% or 2.75 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 6.34M shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited owns 403,570 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 9.46M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 15,281 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group reported 150,740 shares stake.