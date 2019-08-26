Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Boosted Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake by $2.26 Million; Proassurance (PRA) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lowered Position by $595,340

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (PRA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 17,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 158,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 176,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Proassurance Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 216,849 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 3.04 million shares traded or 80.29% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). D E Shaw has 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 416,207 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 12,298 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 14,235 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associate Inc invested in 526 shares. Kessler Gp Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 1,145 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 196,013 shares. State Street accumulated 2.60M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.29% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 14,408 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 14,949 shares.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Williams Sonoma to open at King of Prussia Town Center – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 30,124 shares to 48,457 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,951 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Citigroup reported 10,296 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Cubic Asset Limited Liability holds 0.35% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) or 34,305 shares. 3,148 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 13 shares. 21,612 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company holds 16,768 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Boston Partners invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Glenmede Na holds 182 shares or 0% of its portfolio.