Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Position in Aptargroup (ATR) by $2.92 Million as Market Value Rose; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by $304,418

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.20M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 96,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 240,006 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 was bought by Robinson Bradley M. 5,000 shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L., worth $88,800 on Friday, May 24. 1,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares to 440,532 shares, valued at $101.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG).

