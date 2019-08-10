Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Norfolk Southn (NSC) Stake by $1.91 Million as Share Value Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Raised Its Position by $9.84 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4587.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 166,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 170,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 3,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NSC) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 10,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 21,935 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 32,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southn Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Higher Wireless Revenues Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

