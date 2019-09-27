Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Its Stake in Noble Plc Shs Usd (NE) as Market Value Declined; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Northern Trust Has Upped Its Position by $4.30 Million as Valuation Rose

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 40,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.60 million, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.91. About 223,885 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NE) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 14,320 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.355. About 2.37M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Group clinches restructuring deal with group of creditors; 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl SAYS “ELMAN CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING”; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group Dissident Shareholder Sues Trader to Block Debt Deal; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS 10% OF NEW NOBLE FOR CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 09/05/2018 – Noble: Stakeholders Include Some Senior Creditors, Shareholders, Perpetual Securities Holders; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group: Gets 55% of Existing Senior Creditors for Proposed Financial Restructuring; 21/03/2018 – Goldilocks Owns 8.1% Stake in Noble; 05/04/2018 – SIAS REFERS TO DISPARITY IN NOBLE GROUP SHAREHOLDER TREATMENT; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE SEES EXCESS JACKUP SUPPLY IN NORTH SEA REMAINING IN 2018

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

