Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Its Holding in Idex (IEX) by $692,486; Franklin Resources Trimmed Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $137.88 Million as Share Value Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 4,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 27,955 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 32,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 304,905 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23.70 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16B, down from 25.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 175,339 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 238,638 shares to 10.81M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CMBS) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen L. Parkhill to Speak at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Communication Lc invested in 0.51% or 1.69M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ckw invested in 350 shares. Security Natl holds 540 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 0.24% stake. Burney Co holds 11,331 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 34,441 are owned by Copeland Cap Mgmt Lc. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 513,738 shares. Argi Inv Ser Limited has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.79 million shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Llc holds 2.52% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 106,530 shares. Drexel Morgan And reported 18,319 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. 79,200 are held by Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Strategic Financial Inc accumulated 55,053 shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.09 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $109.47M for 27.90 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancshares And Communication reported 1,524 shares. Legal General Public Limited accumulated 267,533 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Paloma Ptnrs owns 4,491 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab reported 5,715 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 27,000 shares stake. Waddell & Reed holds 0.28% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 743,783 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 44,954 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs accumulated 4,909 shares. Intrust State Bank Na invested 0.51% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 57,544 are owned by Bb&T. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 612 shares. Washington Comml Bank holds 1,232 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.15% or 121,665 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 17,742 shares.