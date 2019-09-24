Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Rose; As Cit Group (CIT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $1.32 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 101,158 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 128,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 3.19M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 291,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31M, down from 316,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 732,297 shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF TWO SERIES OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGISTERED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021 AND 2025; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 17,014 shares to 583,184 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. 2,000 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares with value of $84,900 were bought by Solk Steve. $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Alemany Ellen R. On Tuesday, August 13 Fawcett John J. bought $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 7,000 shares.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 163,631 shares. 32,533 were accumulated by Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 173,351 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Colony Grp Inc Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 43,402 shares. 60 are held by Qci Asset Ny. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested 0.04% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 712,033 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 522,258 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 490 shares. Paloma Prns accumulated 69,188 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 673,350 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 8,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.69 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.