Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut M & T Bank (MTB) Position By $391,558; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $809,472

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 6.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 6,324 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 103,123 shares with $13.29 million value, up from 96,799 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased M & T Bank Corp (MTB) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 2,494 shares as M & T Bank Corp (MTB)’s stock declined 5.46%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 98,998 shares with $15.55M value, down from 101,492 last quarter. M & T Bank Corp now has $23.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.01. About 511,547 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi holds 161 shares. 872,263 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Management. Principal Fin Group Incorporated owns 1.41 million shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highlander Management Ltd Llc stated it has 8,144 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Tctc Lc holds 52,284 shares. Cobblestone Lc New York invested in 0.05% or 4,516 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 1,951 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 119,256 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rnc Cap Mngmt has 16,249 shares. Doliver Advsr LP reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap International Ca holds 16,500 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 20,000 shares to 1.21 million valued at $155.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) stake by 96,361 shares and now owns 2.20M shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Etf Etf (EFA) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, June 24. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 8,577 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney holds 0.08% or 2,163 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Ims Cap Mgmt holds 0.31% or 2,390 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 70,092 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Axa reported 0.06% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Captrust Advsr stated it has 1,512 shares. 11,672 are owned by Allstate. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Greylin Mangement holds 6,250 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,877 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 290,521 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,315 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.94 million activity. $1.65 million worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) shares were sold by King Darren J. $116,721 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) shares were sold by Todaro Michael J.. Siddique Sabeth sold $60,468 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 7 analysts covering M\u0026T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. M\u0026T Bank had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 9 by UBS. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Tuesday, July 2. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17400 target. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 21.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 38,870 shares to 71,329 valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 40,371 shares and now owns 103,375 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MTB’s profit will be $505.51 million for 11.76 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.38 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.47% EPS growth.

