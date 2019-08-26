Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Position by $616,772; Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Raised by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 10,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 112,596 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, down from 123,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 402,067 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,857 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 108,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,845 shares to 49,145 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,639 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.07 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

