Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut By $1.39 Million Its Msa Safety (MSA) Position; Weight Watchers International (WW) Shorts Decreased By 9.95%

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Msa Safety Inc (MSA) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 13,214 shares as Msa Safety Inc (MSA)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 35,243 shares with $3.71 million value, down from 48,457 last quarter. Msa Safety Inc now has $4.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 87,573 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%

Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) had a decrease of 9.95% in short interest. WW’s SI was 9.12 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.95% from 10.13M shares previously. With 3.02M avg volume, 3 days are for Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)’s short sellers to cover WW’s short positions. The SI to Weight Watchers International Inc’s float is 14.97%. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 2.08 million shares traded. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MSA shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 3.13% more from 27.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 10,700 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,166 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,078 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 26,655 shares. Diversified holds 4,050 shares. Martin Company Inc Tn invested in 31,170 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 149,296 shares. 9,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Axiom Int Investors De reported 0.06% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 13,530 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 11,762 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 54,365 shares.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $44.53 million for 23.51 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

