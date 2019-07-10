Speece Thorson Capital Group Continues to Hold Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM); Rench Wealth Management Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $321,382

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 1.57M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 131,255 shares. Telos accumulated 52,595 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Co holds 1.01% or 3.00 million shares. Smith Salley And Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 162,615 shares. Aspiriant Ltd stated it has 30,620 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 1.24% or 61,893 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 0.68% or 602,197 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Communication holds 1.95% or 74,386 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 1.95% or 134,612 shares. Hollencrest Capital reported 20,852 shares. Fcg Advsr Lc holds 0.99% or 29,685 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3,306 are held by Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Group Ltd Llc owns 12,508 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 29,940 shares.

