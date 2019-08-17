Speece Thorson Capital Group Continues to Hold Holding in Wabtec (WAB); Roof Eidam & Maycock Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 74,265 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 54,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 3.65M shares traded or 71.94% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,545 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 30,733 shares to 213,640 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.