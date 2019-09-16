Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Holding in Arrow Electrs (ARW) by $2.31 Million; Abm Inds (ABM) Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Stake by $400,000

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 23,866 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 32,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 191,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62 million, up from 158,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 74,549 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SENECA PARTNERS WITH VSBLTY FOR INDUSTRY LEADING VISUAL MEDIA ANALYTICS & SECURITY SOLUTIONS – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics Wins Corporate Social Responsibility Award – CSRwire.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 797 shares to 12,912 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 18,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,716 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 14,990 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 98,222 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 66,922 shares. Cibc Mkts has 6,007 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Citigroup invested in 94,887 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 557 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,380 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp has 0.03% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability reported 672,264 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 19,508 shares. 38,455 were reported by Natixis L P. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Introduces Plane Fueling Services; Now Serving Spirit Airlines at IAH – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Industries to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM and AEG Renew Partnership at Landmark Southern California Venues – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Extends Tenure as Janitorial Partner for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ABM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 65.13 million shares or 0.44% more from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 283,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% or 1.87M shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 1,102 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 5,409 shares. 8,982 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. State Street stated it has 6.36 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 844,247 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 75,006 shares. 22,257 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 22,596 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). M&T Bank Corp accumulated 10,671 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gw Henssler Limited holds 10,000 shares.