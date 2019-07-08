Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted By $1.37 Million Its C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position; Sterling Capital Management Boosted By $2.96 Million Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 13.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 46,210 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 391,474 shares with $25.27 million value, up from 345,264 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $3.18 billion valuation. It closed at $56.28 lastly. It is down 25.35% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) stake by 23.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 15,890 shares as C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)’s stock declined 9.94%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 83,225 shares with $7.24 million value, up from 67,335 last quarter. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc now has $11.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 21,082 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company stated it has 417,405 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co invested in 14,005 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 8,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd owns 39,217 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 24,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 41,100 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 215,401 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,091 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 9,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 20,870 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity. Smith Gary Dale also bought $169,516 worth of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Monday, May 6.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) stake by 7,340 shares to 51,400 valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 44,312 shares and now owns 157,628 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) was reduced too.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TreeHouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 25.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) stake by 30,124 shares to 48,457 valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) stake by 36,874 shares and now owns 253,354 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $125,487 were sold by Kass Jordan T on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985. $214,974 worth of stock was sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6. 1,100 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares with value of $98,307 were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofAML Shipper Survey: Capacity Will Stay Loose, Rates Will Stay Flat – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ï»¿FreightWaves Research: Amazon’s New Online Freight Platform Is Viewed Negatively By 8 Of 10 Carriers And Freight Brokers – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 1,857 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP owns 5,009 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. James Research holds 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 7,665 shares. Cibc accumulated 0.01% or 28,980 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.75% or 377,285 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.07% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 4,330 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cambridge Invest Advisors stated it has 298,175 shares. 26,117 are held by Cahill Financial Advsr. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors stated it has 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh stated it has 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).