Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Market Valuation Declined While Armistice Capital Raised Holding by $4.28 Million; Opus Point Partners Management Increases Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.99. About 95,846 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 11/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 428,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 91,961 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: BERNICE WELLES RECOMMENDED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN AMENDED TO ELIMINATE POISON PILL; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA SAYS MIGHT BE ABLE TO LAUNCH CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA COMBINATION IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY HAS ALSO RAISED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Delcath Announces Initiation of Registrational Trial of Melphalan/HDS in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs invested in 209 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 0.18% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Da Davidson & Co accumulated 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Baker Bros Advsr LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). First Personal Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Kbc Group Nv reported 17,461 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corporation has 338,718 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian invested 0.73% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 210,198 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 3,537 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 5,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 11 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 7,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hrt Financial Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2,080 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 28,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.