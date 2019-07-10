Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.77 N/A -1.16 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.53 beta, while its volatility is 153.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, with potential upside of 211.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 11.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.