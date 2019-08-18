Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.20 N/A -1.37 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.54 and it happens to be 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 232.96% at a $26.67 consensus target price. Competitively XBiotech Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 59.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.