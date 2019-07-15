Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.26 N/A -1.16 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.28 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 153.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.53 beta. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.84 beta which makes it 184.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 230.48% and an $26.67 consensus price target. Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,179.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 43.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 4 of the 6 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.