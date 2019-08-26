Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.86 N/A -1.37 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 351.21 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.54 beta means Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 154.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta which is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, with potential upside of 247.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.