Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.58 N/A -1.37 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.54 beta. From a competition point of view, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta which is 138.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $26.67, and a 263.35% upside potential. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.33 average target price and a 240.24% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.