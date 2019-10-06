Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 109.49M -1.37 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,317,569,193.74% -41.6% -30.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 346,027,096.30% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.54 beta. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a 367.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 49.3% respectively. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.