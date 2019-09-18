Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Reaches $9.08 After 5.00% Down Move; Overseas Shipholding Group Class A (OSG) Shorts Increased By 35.99%

The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 371,420 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Nominates Dr. Bernice Welles to Boar; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES DNA BREAK ACCUMULATION; 23/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Poziotinib Data in Nature Medicine; 10/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS UPDATE OF MD ANDERSON DATA; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Raises 2018 View To Rev $95M-$115M; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA PACT FOR METHODS OF USE OF POZIOTINIB; 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on April 10th; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $30.5M; 09/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.03B company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $8.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SPPI worth $51.25 million less.

Analysts await Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 80.02 million shares or 2.86% more from 77.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). 669,922 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 593,713 shares. 143,400 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Mackay Shields Lc has 123,599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Tekla Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 114,670 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 477,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 18,445 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 109 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

