Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) EPS Estimated At $-0.36; Southern First Bancshares (SFST)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 34 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased positions in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database now own: 5.26 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Southern First Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 159,099 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 29/03/2018 – SPPI: BYLAWS AMENDED TO ESTABLISH SOME HLDR PROXY ACCESS RIGHTS; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA : BYLAWS AMENDED TO ENABLE PROXY ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $105.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 23c; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement on Certain Methods of Use of Poziotinib with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 09/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,541 activity. McGahan Keith M also sold $27,541 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Com invested in 4,975 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 147,198 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Millennium Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 39,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 667,915 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 51,714 shares. 18,000 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 5.43M shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% or 342,629 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 155,516 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $822.93 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for 167,392 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 189,682 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.42% invested in the company for 562,754 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 1.18% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 122,170 shares.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 9,646 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Southern First Bank that provides various banking services and products to general public in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $312.27 million. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit.

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on July, 30. SFST’s profit will be $5.70 million for 13.68 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.