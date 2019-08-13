Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.79 N/A -1.37 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.54 beta indicates that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 250.46% and an $26.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.