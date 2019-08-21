Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Since Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.60 N/A -1.37 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.39 31.68

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 217.50% and an $26.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.