Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparison side by side

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.54 beta indicates that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 250.92% at a $26.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.