Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 253.25%. The rivals have a potential upside of 133.05%. Based on the data given earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 153.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.53. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.