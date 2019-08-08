Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.70 N/A -1.37 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 11.53 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.54 shows that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 254.65% and an $26.67 consensus target price. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 324.78%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.