Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.61 N/A -1.37 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.54 beta. Competitively, CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 258.95% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 9.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.