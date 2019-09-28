Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 104.76M -1.37 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 103 2.81 16.37M 3.36 28.57

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,268,280,871.67% -41.6% -30.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,953,610.76% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 154.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 46.5%. 1.3% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.