Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparison side by side

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.77 N/A -1.16 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 142.06 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.53 beta, while its volatility is 153.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 211.57% at a $26.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $163.83, which is potential 24.42% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.