Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Contrasting side by side

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 9.02 N/A -1.16 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.92 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.53 and it happens to be 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 202.72% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26.67. On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 36.23% and its consensus price target is $114.64. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 0%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.