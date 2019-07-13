Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.26 N/A -1.16 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 56.13 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.53 beta. In other hand, ArQule Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 230.48% and an $26.67 average price target. On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -30.41% and its average price target is $7.69. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 81.8% respectively. 1.1% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ArQule Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.