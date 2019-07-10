Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.60 N/A -1.16 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.53 beta, while its volatility is 153.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s beta is 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, with potential upside of 217.50%. Competitively the average target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $10, which is potential 204.88% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Anavex Life Sciences Corp. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 12.4% respectively. About 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 121.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.