Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.62 N/A -1.37 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.48 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.54 beta. Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.67 is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 251.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 9.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.