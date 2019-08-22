Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparison side by side

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.37 N/A -1.37 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.54 and its 154.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 226.44% and an $26.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.