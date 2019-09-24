Spectrum Management Group Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $396,381; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Position in 3M Co. (MMM) by $21.57 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,794 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 43,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 124,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 590,654 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.38M, up from 465,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smiths Group Plc (SMGKF) by 18,460 shares to 23,641 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF) by 151,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Singapore Telecommunications L (SGAPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Capital holds 2,164 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Com holds 3,144 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Limited stated it has 5,320 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% stake. City Com accumulated 0.89% or 19,010 shares. Choate Advsr accumulated 21,802 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability owns 221,337 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv invested in 1.28% or 16,825 shares. 760 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 9,632 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 28,125 shares. Maryland Capital owns 1,970 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 128,484 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Llc has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,609 shares. Sabal Trust has 4,265 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, S&Co Inc has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harris Associate Lp invested in 0.01% or 38,216 shares. Markel Corporation has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crystal Rock Mngmt holds 5.29% or 63,993 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fin Advsr stated it has 63,934 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Bainco Investors owns 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,710 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.99% or 14.32M shares. Argent Cap Ltd accumulated 959,991 shares. Parkside Financial Bank has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,930 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 140,284 shares. Bailard reported 80,485 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp holds 1.81% or 1.49M shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 105,439 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. 21,705 are owned by Wisconsin Mngmt Lc. Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Com holds 3.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 110,120 shares.