Spectrum Management Group Upped Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $1.47 Million as Shares Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.36 Million as Shares Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 78,018 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 101,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 5.95 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 1.16 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darden Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM: Bloomin’ Brands Positioned For Future Growth – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 123 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ifrah Financial Inc has 2,011 shares. Hs Mgmt Ptnrs reported 2.63% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cadence Bancshares Na accumulated 20,964 shares. Hoplite Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 74,965 shares. Fulton National Bank Na accumulated 8,624 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Grp Lc holds 138,659 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 858 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.17% or 187,949 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 97,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.27% or 937,187 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 41,221 shares. First Republic Investment Management, California-based fund reported 25,329 shares. Scout holds 0.55% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 220,479 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department owns 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 40,654 shares. Ims Capital has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Torray Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,673 shares. 10,215 were accumulated by Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company. Estabrook Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). General Amer Investors Incorporated has 135,036 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.34 million shares. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,475 shares. Colrain Lc accumulated 59,140 shares. Northeast holds 0.02% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 22,889 shares. Dubuque Bank And Tru Com invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fort Lp owns 1,507 shares.